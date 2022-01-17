Assembly elections 2022: Watch Zee News’ Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll at 7 pm today

New Delhi: As the country gears up for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, Zee News will conduct an Opinion Poll to predict the voter’s mood in all 5 poll-bound states.

‘Janta Ka Mood’ is the biggest opinion poll and has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five states.

When and where to watch Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll?

The ‘Janta Ka Mood’ Opinion Poll will be aired tonight at around 7 PM on Zee News. Live streaming of the opinion poll will be available here.

Apart from these, one can read the Opinion Poll-related stories on your phone by downloading Zee news’s app on your Android or iOS handset.

Meanwhile, elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab are scheduled to go for polls in one phase on 14 February. Lastly, Manipur will have two-phased polls on 27 February and 3 March.