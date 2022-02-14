हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Assembly polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand

"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted. 

Assembly polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 14, 2022) urged voters to vote in record numbers in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. A few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in the three states, PM Modi took it to Twitter and asked the people to strengthen the festival of democracy. 

"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted. 

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in all these states.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, will begin voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.

While Goa and Uttarakhand will see all of their 40 and 70 assembly seats respectively going to polls in a single phase, voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly Electionselection 2022uttar pradesh elections 2022assembly election 2022Goa assembly election 2022Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022uttarakhand elections 2022
Next
Story

Assembly Election 2022: Here’s how to download your Voter ID card

Must Watch

PT5M15S

Punjab Elections 2022: Sidhu refuses to give speech at rally