Assembly Polls: What are the key issues in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya?

New Delhi: The northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are set to go for Assembly polls this year. The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (Jan 18) announced the schedule of the assembly election in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. While Tripura will vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The results for all three northeastern states will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission said.

Let's take a look at the main issues faced by the three states which are likely to be significant factors during polling.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya is grappling with border disputes with neighboring state Assam, with 12 areas along an 884.9 km interstate border in dispute. The two states have agreed to resolve six of these disputes first, but have yet to come to a final agreement. Meghalaya is also facing environmental challenges, with natural resource degradation and pollution of 43% of water bodies in the state. The health sector in Meghalaya is also in need of improvement, with no medical colleges or universities in the state.

Nagaland

Nagaland is facing an ongoing ethnic conflict, as well as a lack of development due to unresolved Naga political issues. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also said that the unresolved Naga political issue is a huge roadblock in the state's development. The state also has a border dispute with Assam, which has been ongoing since Nagaland attained statehood in 1963.

Tripura

Tripura is facing political violence, with recent incidents of ransacking and torching of CPI(M) party offices. The state is also facing a shortage of food supplies due to flash floods and landslides that have disrupted road and rail connectivity. Additionally, Tripura has a potential for hydrocarbon resources, but illegal migrants entering the state may pose a challenge to its exploration and production.

The demand for a separate state called 'Greater Tipraland', which would include the tribal areas of Tripura is likely to be a big political issue for the state. This demand is being made by TIPRA, an organization representing the indigenous people of Tripura. This issue could potentially have an impact on the results in 20 Assembly seats where tribals have significant electoral influence in the 60-member House.