LIVE Coverage | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date: EC to announce poll schedule shortly

LIVE Updates | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date: The EC will announce the schedule of the assembly election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland during a press conference at 2.30 pm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

LIVE Coverage | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date: EC to announce poll schedule shortly
Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date LIVE Updates: The Election Commission (EC) will shortly announce the schedule of the assembly election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The poll panel is scheduled to announce the dates of elections to Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura assemblies during a press conference at 2.30 pm.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each. While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the term of the Meghalaya assembly will conclude on March 15, and Tripura's assembly on March 22.

According to sources, the schedule of Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya has been chalked out keeping in mind the Class 10th and Class 12th Board examinations and the movement of security forces.

The three northeastern states will become the first of the nine states going to assembly polls this year.

In Tripura, there is a BJP government, while in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. 

National People's Party, which is the only party from the northeast to have national party recognition, has the government in Meghalaya.

18 January 2023
13:29 PM

Meghalaya legislative assembly

Meghalaya legislative assembly: Presently, the National People's Party is running the government in Meghalaya.

13:28 PM

Nagaland legislative assembly

Nagaland legislative assembly: In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is currently in power.

13:27 PM

Tripura vidhan sabha

Tripura vidhan sabha: In Tripura, there is currently a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

13:24 PM

LIVE Updates | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023

LIVE Updates | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: The term of the Nagaland assembly is scheduled to end on March 12, while the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

The three northeastern state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

 

13:21 PM

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya 2023 assembly elections: EC to announce dates at 2:30 pm

2023 Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly election: The EC will announce the dates of elections to the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies at a press conference at 2.30 pm.

13:19 PM

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya legislative assembly election 2023 date: EC to announce poll schedule shortly

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya legislative assembly election 2023 date: The Election Commission (EC) will shortly release the schedule of the assembly election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

 

