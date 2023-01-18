LIVE Coverage | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date: EC to announce poll schedule shortly
Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date LIVE Updates: The Election Commission (EC) will shortly announce the schedule of the assembly election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The poll panel is scheduled to announce the dates of elections to Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura assemblies during a press conference at 2.30 pm.
The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each. While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the term of the Meghalaya assembly will conclude on March 15, and Tripura's assembly on March 22.
According to sources, the schedule of Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya has been chalked out keeping in mind the Class 10th and Class 12th Board examinations and the movement of security forces.
The three northeastern states will become the first of the nine states going to assembly polls this year.
In Tripura, there is a BJP government, while in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power.
National People's Party, which is the only party from the northeast to have national party recognition, has the government in Meghalaya.
