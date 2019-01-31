हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramdev

At Kumbh 2019, Ramdev urges sadhus to quit smoking

"We follow Ram and Krishna who never smoked in their life, then why should we?"

At Kumbh 2019, Ramdev urges sadhus to quit smoking
Ramdev imparts Yoga training to seers on the banks of Sangam. (IANS Photo)

Prayagraj: Yoga guru Ramdev has urged saints and seers at the Kumbh Mela to quit smoking.

"We follow Ram and Krishna who never smoked in their life, then why should we? We must take a pledge to quit smoking," he said. "We sadhus have left everything including our home, mother and father for a greater cause. Then why we cannot leave smoking?"

Ramdev also collected 'chillam' from several sadhus and made them take a pledge to quit tobacco. He said he will deposit all the 'chillams' for display at a museum that he will build. "I have made youngsters quit tobacco and smoking, then why not Mahatamas?" said Ramdev. 

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganga will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

Tags:
Ramdevkumbh melaKumbh 2019Yogaquit smoking
Next
Story

West Bengal Police arrest 14 in connection with attacks on vehicles of BJP supporters

Must Watch

DNA: Non Stop News, 30th January, 2019