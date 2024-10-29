Advertisement
RAJASTHAN ROAD ACCIDENT

At Least 12 Dead, 36 Injured As Bus Collides With Culvert In Rajasthan's Sircar

A tragic accident occurred in Laxmangarh as a private bus en route from Salasar to Laxmangarh collided with a section of the flyover while turning

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
At Least 12 Dead, 36 Injured As Bus Collides With Culvert In Rajasthan's Sircar

Rajasthan Road Accident: At least 12 people died and over 36 got injured in a bus crash in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday afternoon. According to media reports, the bus en route from Salasar collided head-on with a culvert upon reaching Laxmangarh in Sikar district.   

A tragic accident occurred in Laxmangarh as a private bus en route from Salasar to Laxmangarh collided with a section of the flyover while turning, according to District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav. 

The collision resulted in ten fatalities and left over 36 passengers injured. Authorities have transported the injured to nearby hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for urgent medical care.

