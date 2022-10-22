NewsIndia
REWA BUS ACCIDENT

At least 15 killed, 40 injured in bus-trolley accident in MP's Rewa

At least 15 people died and 40 injured after a bus going from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Hills in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: ANI

At least 15 killed, 40 injured in bus-trolley accident in MP's Rewa

Rewa(MP): At least 15 people died and 40 injured after a bus headed to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Hills in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. All people on the bus are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. "It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospita", said Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector.

Rewa SP, Navneet Bhasin siad that death toll in the incident of collision between a bus and trolley truck rose to 15

Rewa bus accidentBUs-trolley collisionBus accidentRewa MPMadhya Pradesh

