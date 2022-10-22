At least 15 killed, 40 injured in bus-trolley accident in MP's Rewa

Rewa(MP): At least 15 people died and 40 injured after a bus headed to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Hills in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. All people on the bus are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. "It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospita", said Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector.

Madhya Pradesh | 14 dead, 40 injured in a collision between a bus and trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cwN2MUCB7O — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

Rewa SP, Navneet Bhasin siad that death toll in the incident of collision between a bus and trolley truck rose to 15