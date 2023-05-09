At Least 15 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Falls From Bridge In MP’s Khargone, Rescue Ops Underway

BHOPAL: A major mishap took place after a bus carrying passengers fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday. According to initial reports, several people are feared dead in the tragic incident. The police and rescue teams have reached the accident spot and carrying out the rescue operation.

News agency ANI has just now cited Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone, confirming that 15 people have died and 25 have been injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. A rescue operation is underway, the SP said.

Madhya Pradesh | 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation underway: Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone pic.twitter.com/X66l8Vt7iT May 9, 2023

Several bodies have been fished out of the Narmada River after the bus accident. It is being said that the accident took place after the driver lost control of the bus. However, the exact reasons behind the mishap are yet to be ascertained.

Visuals shared by several users on Twitter showed a private bus lying on the river bed and locals and policemen carrying out the relief and rescue work.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the Khargone bus accident.