NewsIndia
KANPUR ACCIDENT

At least 22 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims falls into pond in Kanpur; PM Modi condoles deaths

At least 22 people were killed and several others injured when a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned in a pond in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

At least 22 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims falls into pond in Kanpur; PM Modi condoles deaths

Kanpur: At least 22 people were killed and several others injured when a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned in a pond in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (October 1, 2022). 

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!