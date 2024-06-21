At Least 4 Killed, 3 Injured As Bus Meets Accident In Shimla, Himachal

Shimla: At least four people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries when a bus met accident on the Kuddu-Diltari road in Himachal's Shimla district early Friday, police said. The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, with seven persons on board, was on its way to Diltari from Kuddu when the accident took place around 6:45 am.

While two persons identified as Birma Devi and Dhan Shah died on the spot, bus driver Karam Das and conductor Rakesh Kumar succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said.

Further Details Are Awaited.