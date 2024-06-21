Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759257
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

At Least 4 Killed, 3 Injured As Bus Meets Accident In Shimla, Himachal

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, with seven persons on board, was on its way to Diltari from Kuddu when the accident took place around 6:45 am.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At Least 4 Killed, 3 Injured As Bus Meets Accident In Shimla, Himachal

Shimla: At least four people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries when a bus met accident on the Kuddu-Diltari road in Himachal's Shimla district early Friday, police said. The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, with seven persons on board, was on its way to Diltari from Kuddu when the accident took place around 6:45 am.

While two persons identified as Birma Devi and Dhan Shah died on the spot, bus driver Karam Das and conductor Rakesh Kumar succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said.

Further Details Are Awaited.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: PM unveils new Nalanda University campus
DNA Video
DNA: Dozens Die as Intense Heat Grips Mecca
DNA Video
DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration of 'Khalistan love' in Canadian Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal