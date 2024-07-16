Advertisement
At Least 5 Pilgrims Dead, 30 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Five pilgrims died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai, police said. The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight.

DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village. The injured were rushed to a nearby of hospital, he said, adding the condition of three of them is serious. DCP Navi Mumbai, Vivek Pansare said, "The people were going to Pandharpur through a private bus on the occasion of Asadhi Ekadashi. The bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch. 42 people, who were injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, while 3 have been shifted to the govt hospital. Doctors have confirmed that 5 people have lost their lives..."

