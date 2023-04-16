7 Die Of Heatstroke At Maharashtra Bhushan Event; CM Eknath Shinde, HM Amit Shah Were Present

New Delhi: At least seven people died after they suffered heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Several other people fell ill due to the scorching weather and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the death of seven people due to heatstroke and said that the deceasesd's kin will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh. CM Shinde further added that the government is ensuring proper treatment to those who fell ill during the event and are admitted to hospital.