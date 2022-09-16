NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI-PUTIN MEETING

At SCO, PM Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin - 'It's not the era of war'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). During the meet, PM Modi told Putin, "Excellency, I know today's time is not a time for war."

Sep 16, 2022

Putin congratulated India for assuming the presidency the following year. Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 whereas India will be the next chair of the SCO. Uzbekistan`s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd SCO Summit.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

