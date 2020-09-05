At talks with Chinese Defence Minister, Rajnath said China should work with India for complete disengagement at LAC

New delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe that China should work with India for complete disengagement at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It was made clear that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC were in violation of the bilateral agreements and Beijing should work with New Delhi for complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso.

According to an official statement by the MEA, the two ministers had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on the relations between the two nations.

"The Defence Minister emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements," the statement read.

"The Defence Minister advised that it was important therefore that Chinese side should work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement said.

The statement added that Singh conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest.

The meeting between the defence ministers of the two countries took place Friday in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, which lasted for over two hours.

India recently thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

The two countries are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. The sides have engaged in bilateral talks for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results.