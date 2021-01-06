At UNSC, India warns of Syrian chemical weapons falling into hands of terrorists

New Delhi: India has warned that Syrian chemical weapons can fall into the hands of terrorists, in the first public statement after New Delhi began its two-year term at the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member.

India's envoy to UN, TS Tirumurti said, "India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organizations and individuals. Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the decade long conflict in Syria to entrench themselves posing a threat to the entire region."

Further he added, "The world cannot afford to give these terrorists any sanctuary or dilute its fight against these terrorist groups."

The Security Council on Tuesday took up the latest report on the activities of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in implementing Security Council resolution and its Executive Council decisions in relation to the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme.

Ambassador Tirumurti highlighted New Delhi's policy on chemical weapons, saying, "India has been firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances. We strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons, and there can be no justification for their use."

Important to note that, India has provided a financial contribution of $ 1 million to the OPCW Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical stockpiles and related facilities in Syria.

On the situation in Syria, the Indian envoy emphasized that New Delhi has consistently called for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria.

He pointed out that, "We have also contributed to the return of normalcy and rebuilding of Syria through humanitarian assistance and human resource development."

India supports both the Geneva and the Astana processes for peace in Syria.