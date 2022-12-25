Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked as British informer: Congress leader sparks row on ex-PM's birth anniversary

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi today sparked a row after he termed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a British informer. He alleged that like RSS leaders, Vajpayee also boycotted the Quit India movement. Pandhi claimed that Vajpayee also played an important role in the Babri demolition.

"In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs," said Pandhi.

He further added that this is the reason that BJP leaders like Modi to Gandhi instead of Vajpayee or Savarkar. "There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" Pandhi said.

Pandhi's comment came on the day when the nation is remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The government is celebrating the day as Good Governance Day. Not only ruling party leaders but even many opposition leaders paid tribute to Vajpayee today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal. "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said, "Tributes on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who always respected parliamentary traditions and political decorum, gave due credit to opposition parties, opposition leaders and former governments."

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and again from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He also served as India`s External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year.