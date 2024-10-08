Ateli Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Counting Begins

Ateli vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 LIVE: Ateli, a crucial constituency in Haryana, is set to elect its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as the vote counting for the 90 assembly seats across the state is underway. Haryana voted in single phase in October 5 setting the stage for a new government formation. Haryana voted in single phase.

Haryana's Ateli constituency is set to witness an important battle in the 2024 assembly elections. With a voter turnout of 70.58% this year, the constituency has historically shown active participation in elections.

Voter Turnout Trends

Ateli has seen fluctuating voter turnout over the years. In 2014, the turnout was 76.54%, while it dipped to 67.73% in 2019. For the 2024 elections, the projected turnout was 70.58%, slightly higher than the 2019 figures by 2.8499%. These numbers indicate that while voter enthusiasm may not be as high as in 2014, it has improved compared to 2019.

Candidates in the Ateli Constituency 2024

The major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), have fielded strong candidates to contest the election in Ateli.

Arti Singh Rao (BJP): A strong contender representing the ruling party, Arti Singh Rao focussed on development, infrastructure, and women's empowerment to woo the voters.

Anita Yadav (Congress): Congress has fielded Anita Yadav, banking on her appeal and grassroots connection to turn the tide in their favor.

Suneel Rao (AAP): With the growing influence of AAP in Haryana, Suneel Rao cmpaigned on education, healthcare, and corruption-free governance.

Attar Lal (BSP): Attar Lal, who contested in 2019 and received 37,387 votes, returns as a candidate for the BSP, hoping to capitalize on past performance.

Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao (JJP): A young and dynamic candidate, Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao represents JJP, which aims to make a mark with progressive agendas.

2019 Election Recap

In the 2019 elections, Sitaram from the BJP won the Ateli constituency with 55,793 votes. Atar Lal of BSP was the runner-up, securing 37,387 votes. The margin of victory was significant, but with new candidates and a changing political landscape, the 2024 elections are expected to bring fresh competition.

Key Issues in Ateli Constituency

Ateli, like much of Haryana, has been influenced by issues related to agriculture, water supply, infrastructure development, and overall economic growth. As an agricultural region, the constituency's voters are expected to focus on policies that address farmers' welfare and rural development. The 2024 election campaign has been shaped by these concerns, with each candidate offering solutions to address them.

