Atiq Ahmed Wrote A 'Secret Letter' To Supreme Court, Yogi Adityanath Two Weeks Before His Murder

New Delhi: Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-politician, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night while being brought for medical testing in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A 'secret letter' from Atiq Ahmed is being sent to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the Chief Justice of India in the event of his death, according to the dead gangster-turned-politician lawyer on Tuesday. "That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and sent by some other person. I don't know the contents of the letter," said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Ganaster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath and the Supreme Court two weeks before the murder. Expressing the suspicion of murder in this letter, Atiq mentioned fourteen names. The development came just hours after Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, was laid to rest at Prayagraj's Kasari Masari graveyard. Following the deaths, security around Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence was increased.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. "Atiq Ahmed had said that if there were any mishap or if he was murdered, the letter in the sealed envelope should be sent to the chief justice of India and Uttar Pradesh chief minister," said lawyer Mishra.

Earlier, as he walked out of the Sabarmati jail, Ahmed yelled to reporters, "hatya, hatya" (murder), indicating his fear of being killed in an encounter. He had also petitioned the Supreme Judicial to have his trip to Uttar Pradesh for a judicial hearing halted, claiming a threat to his life in a "fake encounter" following Umesh Pal's murder. The emergence of Ahmed's letter has aroused concerns about the possibility of a bigger plot behind the murder.

#WATCH | "While being taken from Prayagraj to Bareilly, he (Ashraf) was taken to Police Line where a Police official told him, "Iss baar bache ho lekin 15 din mein jail se nikaal ke kaam tamam kar denge"...Ashraf didn't reveal name but said that if murdered, a sealed envelope… pic.twitter.com/4CvqLI7Y1S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2023

UP Police forms two SITs to probe killing

The Uttar Pradesh police have formed two three-member Special Task Forces to probe the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed.

Internet Services Remain Suspended

With internets services remaining suspended and heavy police deployment in sensitive areas of Prayagraj, normalcy is yet to return to the city which witnessed the sensational killing of the gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his criminal brother Ashraf by three sharpshooters on Saturday night.

According to reports, several sensitive places in Allahabad West assembly constituency, which was the stronghold of the former Lok Sabha MP, continued to witness the heavy deployment of police personnel on Monday.

Amid a blame game over the sensational killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, three sharpshooters, who sprayed bullets killing the two on the spot, were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail to the Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday over security concerns