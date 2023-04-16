Atiq-Ashraf Murder: From Congress, Left To Owaisi, Who Said What

Opposition political parties and leaders have questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf. Atiq and Ashraf was shot dead by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night. The incident took place when police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed around 10 pm. The incident was caught on live camera. The visuals soon went viral and were widely circulated on social media platforms and television channels.

The opposition parties even demanded that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh should be dismissed. BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali termed the murder as 'cold-blooded' killings. "Cold blooded murder of Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf is the height of anarchy in UP! This can’t happen without a go ahead from the top. In any other democracy the state Govt must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law," said Ali. He said that the constitutional judicial system has been flouted in front of the media and people kept watching the spectacle. "This incredible event has happened under a big conspiracy. In any other democracy, such a heinous crime against the rule of law would have resulted in the dismissal of the state government, but this is not possible in today's 'New India'," he said.

सब को मिट्टी में मिला दो!

Cold blooded murder of Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf is the height of anarchy in UP! This can’t happen without a go ahead from the top. In any other democracy the state Govt must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/G2gqPS85xd — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) April 15, 2023

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh. "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary asked if 'jungle raj' prevails in the state. "Nobody is sympathising with Atiq Ahmad because a criminal should be punished. But anyone who will see this video will question if we are a democracy. Every criminal has the right to be heard in court and be convicted there. But you can see they were killed in police custody in the open," said Chaudhary.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi alleged a big conspiracy. "This shows the law & order situation of UP. This looks like a big conspiracy. There must be thorough probe and judicial inquiry into this. The Uttar Pradesh CM must resign," said Alvi. In a tweet, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "Two murders in UP: 1) Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 2) Rule of law."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury reacted sharply saying that jungle raj is going on in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Chief Minister`s Yogi Adityanath BJP-led government. "Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi Government in UP. It's USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently," Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and said, Sitaram Yechury.

Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP.

It’s USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics & patronising criminals.

Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators & punish them stringently.https://t.co/jesSAgTuMA — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 15, 2023

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that the murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed is a perfect example of the failure of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. "Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder...In a society where murderers are heroes, what is the function of the court and justice system in that society?" Owaisi tweeted.

Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder. April 15, 2023

Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "No one can take law in their own hands, not even HM Amit Shah or CM Yogi adityanath -even if it's against the Mafia. Law of the land exists. This is Talibani 'Raj' and Prima Facie this is pre-planned murder & Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi must order CBI enquiry of this incident," said Supriyo in a tweet.

Ahmad and his brother were brought to Prayagraj for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.