Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father; Says, 'Politics Has Stooped So Low'

While responding to Bidhuri’s remarks about her father, Atishi got emotional and said that the politics in this country has stooped so low that the BJP leader has come down to a level of abusing an old man.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father; Says, 'Politics Has Stooped So Low' (Photo: X/ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi broke down on Monday during a press conference after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri made an objectionable statement against her, saying that she changed her father. 

While responding to Bidhuri’s remarks about her father, the Delhi CM got emotional and said that the politics in this country has stooped so low that the BJP leader has come down to a level of abusing an old man for the sake of elections.

"I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, my father was a teacher throughout his life; he has taught thousands of children coming from poor and lower-middle-class families. now he is 80 years old...now he is really ill that he can't even walk without help. Will you (Ramesh Bidhuri) do such a dirty thing for the sake of election? He has come down to the situation where he is abusing an old man. I never thought that this country's politics could stoop so low," Atishi said.

While speaking at a rally on Sunday in Delhi’s Rohini, Bidhuri had said, "Kejriwal swore over his children's lives not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed her father. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character".

