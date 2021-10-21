हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AtoPlay: An India-based Video Sharing Platform, Leverages New Growth To Support Video Content Creators and Audiences Worldwide

AtoPlay, dubbed as "India's video sharing maverick", has been growing in popularity since its launch in late 2019, impressing content creators and their viewers.

AtoPlay: An India-based Video Sharing Platform, Leverages New Growth To Support Video Content Creators and Audiences Worldwide

Bluedoors Technologies Private Limited celebrates the successful launch of AtoPlay, an innovative India-based video sharing platform. AtoPlay aims to connect people through the power of videos. It allows users to easily upload, watch, comment and share content with friends and family or a larger audience around the world.

AtoPlay is an open platform where ideas can be freely shared. Videos on AtoPlay can be easily discovered and shared in popular categories such as entertainment, gaming, education, and music, to name a few. In addition, content creators can monetize their videos to create a viable passive revenue stream for themselves or their brands. Anyone is allowed to record, edit, publish and share content on the platform as long as they abide by AtoPlay's community guidelines and terms of use.

"We believe in the power of video content to shape society," said Sanjeev Kumar, electrical engineer and CEO of Bluedoors Technologies Private Limited. "With this in mind, AtoPlay is committed to creating opportunities for the underprivileged in India by ensuring that the educational resources on the platform are always free and open. We are inspired by the content we see on the platform every day and look forward to watching the platform expand internationally."

AtoPlay, dubbed as "India's video sharing maverick", has been growing in popularity since its launch in late 2019, impressing content creators and their viewers. The AtoPlay community is instantly accessible through its mobile apps for iOS and Android or online at atoplay.com.

To learn more, please visit atoplay.com

 

 

(Brand Desk Content)

