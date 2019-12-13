ATS arrests SIMI member absconding for 18 years

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said that it has arrested a member of the SIMI, a banned organisation, from the national capital who had been absconding for a long time.

The terrorist, Illyas, is a relative of Indian Mujahideen leader Abdul Shubhan Qureshi, who was arrested by Special Cell in 2018. The Mumbai ATS team reached Delhi on Thursday, after which they along with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police conducted a raid. The terrorist was arrested from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area late in the night.

He was presented in a Delhi court on Friday and the Mumbai ATS took him into three days of transit remand in Mumbai where he will be questioned. This terrorist has been absconding for almost 18 years and is the brother-in-law of Qureshi.