Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara: Sikh groups to protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The Sikh groups will protests outside the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital on Saturday, a day after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Leading Sikh outfits and the Narendra Modi regime have strongly condemned the incident and asked the Pakistan government to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in the country. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is a revered Sikh shrine since it is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

The incident took place allegedly on the opposition by the Sikhs to forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl in the Nankana Sahib city in August 2019.

Around 5 pm on Friday, around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the gurdwara and the nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones in protest against the lifting of Mohammad Mustafa with whom the girl had agreed to marry. The attack was led by Mohammad Imran Attari, brother Mustafa, who is also a member of Ghulam-e-Mustafa, a Majbi Muslim organization.

During the protest, Imran said that the name of Nankana Sahib would be converted into Ghulam-e- Mustafa and only Muslims would live in Nankana. He said, "We will not let any Sikh live in Nankana Sahib and will change its names to Ghulam-e-Mustafa." He named Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Brig Aizaz for committing atrocities on his family under pressure of Sikhs.

The protests were finally called off after local authorities intervened.

As the report of an attack on the Sikh shrine spread, India strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place". India also asked the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the Sikh community and of the Gurdwara. It also asked the Pakistan government to take strong action against the miscreants who indulged in the acts.

"We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, the Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings," added an official release.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Appeal to Imran Khan to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it."

UK Labour Party MP Preet Kaur Gill on Friday expressed concerns over the Sikh community being attacked in Pakistan while referring to the incident of stone-pelting at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the country. Retweeting a tweet of the video showing scenes from the incident, Gill wrote, "This is a worrying concern why is the Sikh community being attacked in Pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also said, "Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM Narendra Modi ji to take it up with Pak PM Imran Khan. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority."

Demanding quick and exemplary action against those who were targeting the Sikh community and disrespecting the Sikh religion, he said the entire Sikh world had been shaken by the heinous incident and the Pakistan government should take appropriate steps to reside the faith of the Sikhs in the rule of law.

(With Agency inputs)