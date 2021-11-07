Attention Delhiites! Water supply likely to be affected today, check details

New Delhi: In a worrying development, water supply in some parts of Delhi is likely to be hit on Sunday (November 7).

As per officials, due to an increase in the ammonia level in the Yamuna river several treatment plants have been affected which could hit the water supply in the national capital.

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday informed that due to the rise in ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river, pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected. "Water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital on Sunday morning and evening. Rise in ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna has triggered the crisis," the board said in a statement as per IANS.

Water supply in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, south Delhi, parts of areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas can be hit, the board added.

Ammonia is an indicator of pollution in the river, and the level on Saturday was around 2.2 parts per million, a DJB official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also issued a statement to warn about the possible water crisis.

"Water supply will be affected on 6.11.2021 (evening) & 7.11.2021 (morning and evening) due to increase the ammonia level at Sonia Vihar plant, in areas, such as GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, GK-2, GK-3, EPR-2, Alaknanda Apartments, DDA Flats Kalkaji, NRI, EPR-1, Pamposh, Hemkunt, Chirag Enclave, Shahpurjat, Asiad Village, Zamroodpur, Sant Nagar," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With agency inputs)

