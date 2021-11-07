Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

New Delhi: Three days after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday (November 7, 2021) as well.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s AQI was found to be in ‘severe’ category today. SAFAR also added that Capital’s AQI was recorded at 436 at 6:15 am today.

Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) https://t.co/qfXjSiNc3c — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

However, Delhi`s AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448.

As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi`s AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the `very poor` category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV