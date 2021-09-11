Australian Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister for Defence call on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Hours after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Women Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Peter Dutton called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 11, 2021). The 'courtesy-call' came after the conclusion of the first Ministerial-level 2+2 dialogue between India and Australia.

The Prime Minister's Office informed that PM Modi expressed his appreciation to the Australian dignitaries for the productive discussions during the 2+2 dialogue, pointing out that this was a sign of growing strategic convergence between both countries.

Was happy to meet Ministers @MarisePayne and @PeterDutton_MP. The 1st Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia was very productive. I thank my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for his focus on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our nations. pic.twitter.com/mewWFcqoUj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

"A number of issues were discussed during the meeting, including possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the common approach of both countries towards the Indo-Pacific region, and the growing importance of the Indian community in Australia as a human-bridge between both sides," the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the role that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played in rapidly advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership instituted between both countries last year.

He also renewed his invitation to Morrison to visit India at his earliest convenience.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh said that it was a 'great honor and pleasure' to receive both the ministers from Australia for the inaugural 2+2 India–Australia Ministerial Dialogue.

"The 2+2 dialogue signifies the importance of the India – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and Australia share an important partnership which is based on a shared vision of free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. As two democracies we have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region," Singh said in a press statement.

"Today we have had in-depth and wide ranging discussion with Minister Payne and Minister Dutton on bilateral and regional issues. We have discussed various institutional frameworks for wide ranging collaboration including defence cooperation and fight against global pandemic. We exchanged views on Afghanistan, Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific, cooperation in multilateral formats and other related topics," the Defence Minister added.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2021

