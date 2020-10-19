हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Australian Navy to join annual Malabar naval exercises alongside India, US, Japan

The exercise will be ‘non-contact - at sea’ format and will strengthen the coordination between the Navies of the participating countries.

Australian Navy to join annual Malabar naval exercises alongside India, US, Japan
File Photo (Twitter/@indiannavy)

New Delhi: In a major development, Australia will be part of the annual Malabar exercises that will take place in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in November, announced the Ministry of Defence on Monday (October 19, 2020).

The official statement said, "As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy"

Malabar exercises will now have all four quad countries as part of the exercises namely the United States, India, Japan and Australia. 

The announcement comes weeks after Quad country foreign ministers met in person in Tokyo.

The exercise will be ‘non-contact - at sea’ format and will strengthen the coordination between the Navies of the participating countries, the Indian defence ministry release said.

Notably, the Malabar exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise and Japan joined the exercises in 2015. 

In 2018, the exercise took place off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea and in 2019 off the coast of Japan.

The Indian defence ministry said, "Participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain."

They added, "They collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to a rules-based international order."

The development will raise eyebrows in Beijing that sees coming together of the Quad countries suspiciously.

Live TV

Tags:
AustraliaNavyMalabar naval exercises
Next
Story

Fight for restoration of Article 370 and our resolve will never change even if I've to be hanged: Farooq Abdullah
  • 75,50,273Confirmed
  • 1,14,610Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT40M36S

Taal Thok Ke: Now we have to boycott Chinese phones?