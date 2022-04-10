हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-Australia trade pact

Australian PM shares snap of him cooking PM Narendra Modi's favourite khichdi to celebrate India-Australia trade pact

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Saturday, shared a snap of him cooking `khichdi` to celebrate India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). 

Australian PM shares snap of him cooking PM Narendra Modi&#039;s favourite khichdi to celebrate India-Australia trade pact
Image credit: Instagram

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Saturday, shared a snap of him cooking `khichdi` to celebrate India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). Morrison took to his Instagram handle and posted photos of the dishes he cooked for the curry night which were from Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s homeland Gujarat.

In the caption, he wrote, "To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi. Jen, girls and mum all approve."

In the first picture, the Australian PM could be seen posing for a selfie with `khichdi` being cooked on a stove in the background. The second image was a snap of the dishes he cooked for his curry night.ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia`s 9th largest trading partner. The ECTA is expected to almost double the bilateral trade from USD 27.5 bn (2021) to about USD 45 to USD 50 Billion in the next five years.

ECTA is expected to create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and enhance the overall welfare of the people of both countries. Additional employment generation is expected to be 10 lakhs within the next five years.

 

