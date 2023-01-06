Auto42 ropes in Ashish Masih as Chief Content Strategist

Auto42 – Your new Automobile Guide announced the appointment of a popular car video reviewer on YouTube and influencer Ashish Masih as the Chief Content Strategist. The appointment was announced post the formal debut of Auto42, a cutting-edge automotive guide established by the renowned news portal Shortpedia Group. Ashish will oversee all content activities on Auto42 in his new position to boost user engagement and drive growth. Ashish has around 10 years of experience in video review format, and he started the popular YouTube channel with Autoportal and took the initial growth for the brand. He has also worked with Autocar India, Topgear India and Auto Today and has over 17 years of experience in the auto industry. Since July 2019, he has also maintained his YouTube channel, "Ashish Masih Cars". With 244K subscribers, Ashish is renowned for his insightful and unbiased auto reviews.

Mayank Jain, the Founder and the Chief Product Officer of Auto42, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Ashish into the Auto42 team as the Chief Content Strategist. With his extensive knowledge of media and content curation, we will be able to continue to produce compelling, real narratives in fresh, cutting-edge ways. His illustrious background and innovative mindset will keep us one step ahead in reaching out to new audiences and engaging with them further."

Ashish Masih, Chief Content Strategist at Auto42, said, "As a new member of the Auto42 family, I am excited to explore the possibilities and tap into the sector's potential. My goal is to conceptualize and produce engaging content on the platform and also make it possible for users from various backgrounds to interact and engage. Auto42 is a young brand that aims to elevate user experience with content as a key cornerstone."

Auto42, a new-age automobile guide that targets India's sizable millennial population, is intended to help users make well-informed selections when buying cars. In addition to helping people with comprehensive and honest reviews, news, and suggestions on the latest vehicles. Auto42's user-friendly interface with a minimalistic but detailed design segregates information on the automobile category. Along with information about cars, the portal also features configurations of bikes and scooters.

With a mission to build a community that will integrate buyers with enthusiasts, Auto42 is constantly striving to become the new-age automobile guide.

For more information, visit – Auto42 Website & Auto42 Youtube Channel

