Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, some jawans trapped

The avalanche took place in the northern glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm

Representational Image

Siachen: An avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier at around 3.30 pm on Monday. Some jawans are stuck under snow, said Army sources adding that the troops have launched search and rescue operations. It is learnt that a team of Leh police has also rushed to the spot to help the Army in rescuing the trapped soldiers. 

The avalanche took place in the northern glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above.

The sources further informed that the army personnel, hit by the avalanche, were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons. The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth.

(This is a breaking news, further details are awaited)  

