Aviation ministry forms three advisory groups to improve services

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the aviation services and to deal with the challenges the sector faces, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday (July 21) formed three advisory groups.

The groups comprise Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO, Cargo Carriers, FTOs and Ground Handling companies, the ministry said in a tweet.

“Under the chairmanship of the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoCA has formed three advisory groups comprising Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO, Cargo Carriers, FTOs & Ground Handling companies,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the newly constituted groups will meet regularly “to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector”.

The ministry outlines some of the objectives of the groups including “to evolve strategy to ensure growth of MRO, Ground Handling, Cargo and FTO sectors”, “to suggest measures to increase the participation of Indian carriers in air cargo transportation and promote employment growth” and “improve aviation services in general”.

The ministry also said that the groups would suggest measures “to create a level playing field for airlines to ensure best services at competitive prices, adoption of best practices”.

