हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Civil Aviation

Aviation ministry forms three advisory groups to improve services

The groups comprise Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO, Cargo Carriers, FTOs and Ground Handling companies, the ministry said in a tweet.

Aviation ministry forms three advisory groups to improve services
File Photo

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the aviation services and to deal with the challenges the sector faces, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday (July 21) formed three advisory groups.

The groups comprise Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO, Cargo Carriers, FTOs and Ground Handling companies, the ministry said in a tweet.

“Under the chairmanship of the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoCA has formed three advisory groups comprising Airlines, Airport Operators and MRO, Cargo Carriers, FTOs & Ground Handling companies,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the newly constituted groups will meet regularly “to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector”.

The ministry outlines some of the objectives of the groups including “to evolve strategy to ensure growth of MRO, Ground Handling, Cargo and FTO sectors”, “to suggest measures to increase the participation of Indian carriers in air cargo transportation and promote employment growth” and “improve aviation services in general”.

The ministry also said that the groups would suggest measures “to create a level playing field for airlines to ensure best services at competitive prices, adoption of best practices”.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ministry of Civil AviationJyotiraditya ScindiaAirport OperatorsAirlines
Next
Story

Delhi govt grants permission to farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar on July 22

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Pegasus Spyware: Mamata Banerjee attacks on BJP, says 'have plastered my phone to prevent snooping'