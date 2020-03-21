Avoid non-essential travel as Coronavirus COVID-19 positive people found travelling in trains, warns Indian Railways

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has cautioned people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary after several COVID-19 positive passengers were found to be travelling in trains. In a series of tweets on Saturday (March 21, 2020), the Indian Railways said, ''Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens. Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.''

In other tweets, Railways informed that ''4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action.''

''Such cases are being found on Railways. The public is requested not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe,'' it said in one of those tweets.

In another tweet, it said that ''8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.''

''2 passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be travelling on Rajdhani train between Bengaluru & Delhi today. They were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitised,'' a tweet from the Indian Railways said.

In the wake of the highly contagious coronavirus and the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe `Janata Curfew` on Sunday, the Indian Railways on Saturday decided to put brakes on as many as 709 trains.

According to information, 584 trains have been cancelled completely and the rest 125 trains partially.

The Indian Railways has already announced the suspension of train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sunday due to call of `Janata Curfew`.

According to the order issued by the railway ministry, no passenger or express train will originate from any railway station of the country between Saturday and Sunday midnight to 10 p.m. on Sunday. This will lead to the cancellation of around 2400 passenger and 1300 express trains.

The Railway Board has issued directions to all zonal heads that passengers already travelling in trains during the shutdown should not face any hassle.