New Delhi: When two individuals are in a relationship, conflicts are bound to happen. A video of an elderly couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda is an example of this.

A video of a desi dada-dadi is doing rounds on social media and netizens can't get enough of it. In the video, an old couple can be seen fighting in a police station, while the constable and inspector try to clam them down.

The incident happened in Katra Bazar, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on April 11. After a nasty fight, the elderly couple, Shivanath and Janka Devi, were living separately. However, when things got heated up they moved to the police station to resolve their dispute.

But SP Santosh Mishra from Gonda police station made sure that the elderly couple reconcile. He listened to the elderly couple and managed to resolve their dispute.

At the end of the video, the couple can also be seen feeding each other ladoos, where the old man jokingly calls his wife out and says, "Humra hathwa na kaat jaai (Hope you don't bite my hand)."

The adorable patch-up of the elderly couple is now going viral on the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

"Under the direction of #SPGonda @IPS_SantoshM , the police station Katrabazar presented an example of humanity, by feeding sweets to a 75-year-old elderly couple, a compromise was made between them," Gonda police wrote while sharing a photo of the elderly couple.

Live TV