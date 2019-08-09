Ayodhya case: Can't appear in court daily for hearing, Sunni Waqf Board tells SC

New Delhi: The Sunni Waqf Board on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it cannot appear for the hearing on daily basis in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, saying that the matter should not be rushed like this.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan, appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board in the case, said, "It is not possible to assist the court if it is heard on all days of the week. This is the first appeal and the hearing cannot be rushed in this manner and I am being put in a difficult position."

Appearing in the court on the fourth day of the hearing, Dhawan said that they need to prepare documents every day for arguments, which is not possible to do so in the five-day hearing format.

This comes as the SC decided on day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after the mediation panel failed to arrive at any settlement between various stakeholders.

Responding to the appeal made by Dhawan, the SC bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that they have heard his appeals and they will consider what needs to be done. The other members of the bench were Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.