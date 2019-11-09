Ayodhya judgement is victory of faith over fact: AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi on Supreme Court ruling

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya land dispute case calling the court ruling discriminatory against Muslisms. He added that the Supreme Court verdict is final but not infalliable. "The Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible. I am not satisfied with the order," he said while addressing a press conference today.

"The Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible. Do I not have the right to express dissatisfaction with a judgement? Just as All India Muslim Personal Law Board said it is not happy. We cannot do a trade-in with a mosque site, its not a personal property," Owaisi said. "I agree to AIMPLB stand on the court verdict in the matter. I hope AIMPLB will hold a meeting to decide the future course of action and I will stand by it," he added.

The AIMIM chief also called for the rejection of 5-acre land in Ayodhya that is to be alloted to Muslims for the construction of a mosque. "We had been fighting for our legal right. We don't need 5 acre land as charity by anyone. Can't we Muslims buy 5 acre land for our 'Allah'? There cannot be any compromise over a mosque," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM president also questioned the court's ruling on the religiously sensitive matter saying, "What would had been the court ruling had the Ayodhya mosque not been demolished in 1992 through a conspiracy? In Ayodhya, the mosque stood for nearly 500 years. It was demolished through a conspiracy by Congress and RSS."

The 5-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi today directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. "Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.