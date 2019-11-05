Ayodhya judgement: UP gets 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order; Cong issues advisory

New Delhi: In order to maintain law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Central government has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary personnel. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday granted 15 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh immediately which will stay in the state till November 18. Notably, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would demit office.

According to an ANI report, the 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been granted for Uttar Pradesh include three companies each of BSF, RAF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. The official communication also says that 15 more companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will reach Uttar Pradesh on November 11 to stay till November 18. The central government has also granted an extension of stay till November 18 to ten companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) which are already deployed in Uttar Pradesh.

"Total 40 companies which include 16 companies of RAF and six companies each of CISF, ITBP, SSB and BSF will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh till November 18," an official communication told ANI, adding that these paramilitary companies will be deployed in 12 most sensitive districts and cities of the state.

Apart from Varanasi and Ayodhya paramilitary forces will be deployed in Kanpur, Aligarh, Lucknow, Azamgarh etc to maintain law and order situation and ensure normalcy during and after the Ayodhya verdict. The local administration has been asked to make arrangements for the deployment of security force personnel.

The central government is aware that even the smallest of security-related incidents could spark reactions in other states hence there is close coordination between top security departments of both the centre and UP. Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated.

UP Congress instructs its leaders

Congress party`s Uttar Pradesh unit has instructed its leaders not to speak in different languages on the Supreme Court`s judgement in Ayodhya case which is expected to be pronounced later this month. At an Uttar Pradesh Congress Advisory Committee meeting, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday instructed leaders not to make any statement immediately after the court`s decision and wait for the party`s official stand.

Citing a source in the Congress, an ANI report said that the party has decided that no leader will make any comment unless the party`s central leadership issues a written statement on the judgment. All leaders have been instructed to make statements as per the official stand, the source said.

Live TV

The instruction is part of the party`s efforts to not to repeat the situation post abrogation of Article 370 when several of its leaders including seniors went against the official party stand to support the move. Congress had opposed in Parliament the "illegal and unconstitutional" move but several of its leaders such as BS Hooda, Jyotiradityan Scindia, Milind Deora, Janardan Dwivedi and others had supported the government.

According to sources, the possibility of the pronouncement of judgement was also raised at a meeting of general secretaries which was chaired by party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also held a discussion with the advisory council on strategy to tackle the outcome. A senior leader has said that due to the Ayodhya issue the Congress was wiped out in Uttar Pradesh as the majority went with the BJP and the minority the regional parties.

Shia Waqf board bans use of its properties for any event

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all `mutawwalis` (caretakers of Waqf properties) not to use any Shia Waqf property to hold any programme, meeting or protest on the impending Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit.

Issuing an order, the Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has reportedly said that no Waqf property, including Imambara, dargah, karbala, mosque, mazaar or cemetery, should be used to organize any programme on Ayodhya issue.

Rizvi said that violation of the order would lead to action under the Waqf Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Board said only preordained religious events would be allowed on Waqf properties.

"Use of loudspeakers for sending out any message on Ayodhya issue or calling for any assembly which may lead to disruption of peace will not be allowed. Mutawwalis concerned will be held accountable if peace is disturbed due to such an event," he added.