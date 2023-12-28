Ayodhya: Only 5 People To Be Present Inside Sanctum Sanctorum During Ram Idol Consecration; Check Who Are They

In a big development related to the consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya temple on January 22, only five people will be present inside the sanctum sanctorum or Garbha Griha at the time of consecration. These five people include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and the Chief Priest. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

According to Zee News, the eye of the idol will be opened in the presence of only these five people. The idol will be shown a mirror first as per the ritual. Three teams of Acharyas have been formed for Dalpuja. The first team will be led by Swami Govind Dev Giri. The second team will be led by Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth. The third team includes 21 scholars from Kashi.

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the holy city on December 30 where he will inaugurate the newly built airport and flag of a new train. Prime Minister Modi had done the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in 2020 to mark the beginning of the construction of the temple. He has been monitoring the construction of the temple closely.

The temple's garbha griha will have gates made of gold besides bronze murals depicting the teachings of Lord Ram.