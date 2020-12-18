Ayodhya: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 extended till February 14

Ayodhya: The district administration extended the prohibitory orders here under Section 144 till February 14, 2021, in view of the upcoming festivals. The order was earlier issued in the wake of farmers' agitation, but it has now been further extended till the said date.

The order issued by District Magistrate Anuj Jha said that prohibitory orders would remain in the district in view of the Ramayana Mela, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shahid Diwas, Ram Vivah, Christmas, New Year, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti, Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, Republic Day, Moni Amavasya, and competitive examinations.

According to the order, any organisation will not be allowed to hold any programme in Ayodhya, and the common public has also been instructed not to carry firearms, explosives, and sharp-edged weapons.

Live TV

The order has also restricted electronic media and social media as well. Debate and discussion will not take place in a public place without permission.