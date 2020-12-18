VHP leader Champat Rai reveals details of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Champat Rai, vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has announced that funds would be raised for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a press conference on Wednesday (December 16), Rai also revealed the details about the construction of the temple. To raise funds, tickets of Rs. 10, 100 and 1000 have been printed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust for voluntary donations.

Champat Rai, who is also the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, said that the temple will be built three stories high and each floor will have a height of 20 feet.

The length of the temple will bw 360 feet and width 235 feet. The temple floor will be at a height 16.5 feet from the ground floor. The height of the shrine from the ground will be 161 feet.

Rai also said that there may be a river where they plan to build the temple and so the details about the temple might change accordingly.

He further stated that entire temple will be made of stone and that the responsibility of the temple’s architecture lies with Chandrakanth Sompura of Ahemdabad.

In their previous announcement, the VHP planned a nation-wide outreach to raise awareness of the history of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and to mobilise funds for the construction of the temple. They will also be handing out literature about the history of the temple several Indian languages.