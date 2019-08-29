Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case: Day 15 hearing in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on a day-to-day basis. Today is the fifteenth day of hearing in the case. The Ayodhya case is being heard by the Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

The hearing in the case had commenced on August 6 with arguments being made on behalf of the Nirmohi Akhara. In the following hearings, apart from the Nirmohi Akhara, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla.

Below are live updates from today's hearing in the Ayodhya case:-

#Lawyers for the Ayodhya deity, Ram Lalla Virajman, have also been contending that the disputed Ramjanmabhumi is itself a deity and could not have been partitioned.

#The structure had none of the features of a mosque. He said Hindus, from time immemorial, have believed and worshipped the Ramjanmabhumi as the birth place of Lord Ram.

#He further stated that the claim by Sunni Waqf Board that the disputed structure was built in the 16th century was without merit.

#Mishra said there might have been some demolition of a structure, probably a temple in the disputed area, during the period of Aurangazeb.

#There was no reference also to Mir Baqi, a nobleman who is believed to have constructed the disputed structure for Babur by Muslims.

#He said none of them mentioned that Babur ever built the disputed structure.

#Mishra also referred to three books -Ain-i-Akbari written by court historian Abu'l Fazl, Humayun nama and Tuzuk-i-Jahangiri or Memoirs of Jahangir to substantiate his claim.

#Mishra had on Wednesday told the Constitution bench that the first Mughal emperor Babur may not have even visited Ayodhya.

#Senior advocate PN Mishra has begun arguiments on behalf of the Ram Janmabhumi Punaruddhar Samiti.