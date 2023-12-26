The construction of the grand Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya has captured the attention of the nation and the world. Currently, the final preparations for the consecration of Ramlala in the temple are underway, with the designated date being January 22, 2024.

However, the noteworthy aspect is that Lord Ram's consecration will take place within a brief and auspicious window of only 84 seconds! This brief interlude, devoid of Panch Baan, is anticipated to serve as a crucial moment for India. Let's delve into the details.

As per the insights provided by the pundits of Kashi regarding the auspicious Muhurat, this micro moment of 84 seconds holds significant importance and is considered highly propitious. The pundits believe that this specific Muhurt will act beneficial for India, i.e. free from the influences of five arrows: fire, death, thief, disease, and death arrows.

The Shubh Muhurt for the consecration of Lord Ram is scheduled to commence at 12:29:8 PM on January 22, 2024, and conclude at 12:30:32 PM.

In this brief span of 1 minute and 24 seconds, Ramlala's consecration will take place. Preceding this event, there will be a one-hour Yagya and the recitation of 'Havan' rituals.

Esteemed scholars and astrologers have affirmed the profound auspiciousness of this designated time. Out of the 16 qualities associated with this Muhurta, 10 are considered highly favorable. Additionally, Abhijeet Muhurta will coincide with this auspicious moment, promising growth and prosperity through the consecration of Lord Ram.

From January 23 onwards, Lord Ram will be accessible for darshan by the devotees at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. A representative from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust revealed that following the sanctification, devotees from both within the country and abroad are expected to visit Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. The Trust has made arrangements to accommodate over 3 lakh devotees daily, ensuring that prasad is distributed to Ram devotees after their darshan.