Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of Supreme Court Judgment

The Supreme Court on Saturday gave a historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, granting the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, thereby, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple. The apex court also ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site. The verdict comes nine years after the Allahabad High Court had ordered that the disputed land be equally divided between the three parties — Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a unanimous verdict, closing the longest-drawn controversy in the country`s history. Here are the key observations of the SC verdict:

1. The Supreme Court court ruled that Hindus will get the disputed land subject to conditions. The 2.77-acre complex will be handed over to the trust, which has to be formed within three months. The management of of the temple construction will be monitored by the trust. The Centre must appoint a board of trustees within three months.

2. The apex court said that Muslims will get alternative land of 5 acres for the construction of a mosque, ruling out that Muslims couldn`t prove exclusive possession of the inner courtyard, which was in contention, while the outer courtyard was in exclusive possession of the Hindus.

3. It also held that the Allahabad High Court was wrong to divide the land between the three main parties -- Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board -- as the complex was a composite whole.

4. Under Article 142, the SC directed, in the scheme to be framed, Nirmohi Akhara, an order of ascetics, will also get representation. The Akhara`s suit, one of the main parties in the case, was dismissed as the bench held that it was barred by limitation. The SC also rejected that Nirmohi Akhara is a shebait (manager) of the complex. "Land to remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed," ruled the court.

5. The Supreme Court said that the 2003 Archaeology Survey of India`s (ASI) report can`t be dismissed as conjecture or just a guess work and junked the theory of pre-existence of an Idgah at the disputed site. "Babri mosque wasn`t constructed on a vacant land. An underlying structure did exist," it said.

6. The apex court also said that the underlying structure was not of Islamic religion. Artefacts, architectural evidence had distinct non-Islamic nature, said CJI Gogoi. At the same time, the top court also said, "But ASI report hasn`t said the underlying structure was a specific temple."

7. Hindus consider Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram. "Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya," ruled the court, it said, adding that faith is a matter of individual belief.