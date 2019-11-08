Ayodhya verdict "not a victory or defeat of anyone", says PM Modi

In view of the Supreme Court verdict in the most sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to the countrymen said that the decision will not be a victory or defeat of anyone.

In his twitter message, the prime minister said, "Whatever decision SC delivers in #Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity & goodwill of India."

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

The apex court would pronounce its judgement tomorrow at 10:30 am in the morning. A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, along with other justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, will pronounce its verdict. The five-judges bench heard the arguments in the case for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

Shiv Sena in a press note, on 'Supreme Court to deliver verdict in the #Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow' said, "We had requested govt to make a law on construction of Ram Temple but Govt didn't do that. Now when SC is giving order, govt can't take credit for it."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamla Nath appealed to people to maintain peace in view of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. He urged people to honour the verdict.

अयोध्या मामले पर आने वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फ़ैसले के मद्देनज़र मैं प्रदेश की जनता से अमन-चैन,शांति व सद्भावना की अपील करता हुँ।

हर वर्ग से अपील करता हुँ कि जो भी फ़ैसला आये, सभी मिलजुलकर उसका सम्मान व आदर करे।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 8, 2019

In view of the Ayodhya verdict, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, was quoted by ANI as saying, "All of us should ensure that our reactions will be peaceful no matter what the verdict be. It should not create any room for hate mongering. State police has been directed to be on high alert."