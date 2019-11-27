Ayodhya verdict: Shia Waqf Board resolution seeks to acquire 5 acres land for Muslim

Lucknow: Chairman of Uttar Pradesh's Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi, on Wednesday, said that the board has passed a resolution to take over the five-acre land allotted to Sunni Waqf Board if the latter refuses to accept it. Rizvi said that the board will file a plea for the same in the Supreme Court.

Speaking about Shia Central Waqf Board's plan to use the land, Rizvi said, ''We'll build a hospital on it where people from all religions will be treated free of cost.''

On Tuesday (November 26), the Sunni Waqf Board held a meeting in Lucknow to decide over filing a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land case. After the meeting they concluded, the Sunni Waqf Board member Abdul Razzaq Khan said that they have decided not to challenge the SC verdict.

Khan confirmed this by saying, "Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed."

On November 17, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Maulana Arshad Madani-led Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that they will be filing a review petition in the apex court against the Ayodhya verdict.

Earlier, AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani had said, ''The apex court's decision of allotting five-acre land to Muslims is not acceptable to us. According to Islamic law Shariyat, we cannot accept any other land to construct the mosque,"

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court gave approval for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed 2.27 acres of the land site in Ayodhya, and ruled that Sunni Waqf Board will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site for building a mosque.