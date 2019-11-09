Ayodhya verdict: Top leaders appeal for peace and harmony

As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday, leaders across the country as well as top officials have issued appeals to people for maintaining peace. The top officials are vigilant across the nation to avoid any untoward situation. Here is what the top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have said.

In his twitter message on Friday night, the prime minister said, "Whatever decision SC delivers in #Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity & goodwill of India."

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday appealed for peace and calm ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case by Supreme Court. The RSS chief also left for Delhi where he is due to hold deliberations with top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah and party working president JP Nadda.

Asked people to live in peace and harmony, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is quoted by ANI as saying, "Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik: Ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of the Honourable Supreme Court. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday reviewed the state`s law and order situation and appealed to the people to remain calm under all circumstances. The Chief Minister discussed the situation with Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and other senior officers, an official statement said. Amarinder Singh directed the officers to remain on high alert and take all the steps to ensure that the state`s peace and harmony is not disturbed at any cost.

N Chandrababu Naidu, President, Telugu Desham Party, has also appealed to people honour the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. He tweeted, "The #AYODHYAVERDICT will be out today. It is imperative that we do not get carried away due to our religious affiliations. Let us all respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and unite to preserve peace and harmony in the society. #BabriMasjid #RamMandir"

The #AYODHYAVERDICT will be out today. It is imperative that we do not get carried away due to our religious affiliations. Let us all respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and unite to preserve peace and harmony in the society. #BabriMasjid #RamMandir — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 9, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is quoted by ANI as saying, "Supreme Court's verdict should be accepted by everyone, there should be no dispute over it. We appeal to everyone to not create a negative environment, cordiality should be maintained."

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also appealed to people of Uttarakhand to accept whatever verdict is given by the Supreme Court. He said, "I appeal to people of Uttarakhand to accept whatever verdict is given by the Supreme Court. No rumours or objectionable comments should be made on social media or other platforms that could adversely affect social harmony."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the religious and political leaders to extend their cooperation to keep the state peaceful. In a statement issued in Chennai, Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu government is maintaining religious peace in the state and the Ayodhya case is set for final decision by the apex court after crossing several stages.