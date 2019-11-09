Ayodhya verdict: Top leaders welcome SC verdict, appeal for peace and harmony

The Supreme Court on Saturday gave a historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, directing that Hindus will get the disputed land subject to conditions. The inner courtyard will be handed over to a Centre-led Trust, while a suitable plot of land, measuring 5 acres, will be given to Sunni Waqf Board. The verdict comes nine years after the Allahabad High Court had ordered that the disputed land be equally divided between the three parties — Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed Ayodhya land, and called for “peace and harmony”.

The RSS has tweeted that its chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media today in Delhi, saying "Sarsanghchalak Sh Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media today at 1 pm at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi after Supreme Court judgment on Shri Ramjanamsthan temple issue."

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed for peace, and tweeted, "After hearing the arguments of all the parties, the five judges of the SC Bench gave their unanimously verdict today. We welcome the SC decision. The SC has gave its decision on several decades of controversy. The years old dispute ended today. I appeal to all people to maintain peace and harmony."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is quoted by ANI as saying "Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a clear verdict. We must respect it. This is necessary for mutual harmony.

The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution on the Ayodhya verdict saying "The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages."