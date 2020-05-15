Ayush Ministry's 'immunity booster kadha' to help Delhi Police fight coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India keeps rising steadily, the Ayush Ministry has come up an 'Ayuraksha Kit' to save the officers of the Delhi Police from further infections.

The campaign, a joint venture between Delhi Police and the Ayush Ministry is called 'Corona se jung, Delhi Police ke sang'. The ministry is preparing atleast 80 thousand kits for the personnel of the Delhi Police.

The kit comprises four things:

1) A 'Kadha' concoction (Herbal Tea)

2) 'Sanshmani' tablet (made from Giloy)

3) Oil to be used as nasal drops

4) Pack of Chyawanprash

Here's how to use the items to prevent COVID-19 infection:

* The 'kadha' concoction has to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

* Two 'Sanshmani' tablets are to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

* Two drops of oil down the nose to be used twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

* Chyawanprash 1 teaspoon twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

While, police departments of other states too are demanding this kit which includes the concoction. The Ministry of Ayush working with Ayurveda Institute of respective states in an effort to make these kits available to them.

According to Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Ayurved Institute, the demand for this kit has come from many departments including the BSF and the Income Tax.

The rise in popularity is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had appealed to the public to drink the 'kadha' made by the Ministry of Ayush which purportedly helps in fight against coronavirus. Since then, the demand for the kadha at the National Institute of Ayurveda has witnessed a huge spike.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has given up in terms of finding a suitable treatment for COVID-19.

In such a situation, this 'kadha' can prove to be a panacea in the matter of protection from corona. The Ministry of AYUSH is also taking feedback from the people who have been drinking this herbal brew.