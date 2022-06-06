New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Monday (June 6) inaugurated the iconic week celebrations by the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, saying that nation has suffered a lot due to the previous government-centric governance.

In his address, the Prime Minister said, "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years. It is a moment to celebrate, fulfill, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the leaders of India's freedom and go ahead with new resolutions."

In the last 8 years, the Prime Minister said, India has taken new steps every day and tried to do new work. Increased public participation in the nation during this, sped up the development of the nation and empowered the poor, adding "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live a life of dignity."

"Nation has suffered a lot due to the previous govt-centric governance. Today, India in the 21st century has moved forward with people-centric governance. It's public that sent us here to serve them. That's why it's our highest priority that we ourselves reach the public," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He further said that "There was a time when policies and decisions in the country were government-centric. It means that after a scheme started, it was the responsibility of the people to reach the govt to avail benefits. In such an arrangement, the responsibility of the government and administration used to decease."

Nation has suffered a lot due to the previous govt-centric governance. Today, India in the 21st century has moved forward with people-centric governance. It's public that sent us here to serve them. That's why it's our highest priority that we ourselves reach the public: PM pic.twitter.com/EBrVyzFGTT — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Need to make Indian banks important part of int'l trade, supply chain: PM Modi

The Prime Minister stressed the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain, exhorting financial institutions to continuously encourage good financial and corporate governance practices.

Inaugurating the iconic week celebrations, Pm Modi said India has developed various financial inclusion platforms and there is a need to create awareness about them for their optimum utilisation.

"There should be an effort to extend these financial inclusion solutions globally," said PM Modi, while launching the 'Jan Samarth portal', a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes, to ensure ease in credit availability to youth, entrepreneurs and farmers.

PM Modi said that the Jan Samarth portal will be an 'end-to-end delivery platform', and more people will come forward to avail of loans.

The Prime Minister said, "It is necessary to focus on how to make our domestic banks, currency an important part of international supply chain and trade", adding that people-centric governance and continuous effort toward good governance have been the hallmark of the government in the past 8 years.

He also said that permanent dwelling, electricity, gas, water and free treatment have given poor respect they deserve.

PM Modi launches new series of coins with AKAM design

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a special series of coins that are also 'visually impaired friendly'. The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation.

Addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance, PM Modi said, "These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country."

New coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have been launched. They will constantly remind people of the goals of Amrit Kaal & inspire them to contribute to the nation's development: PM at iconic week celebrations organised by Finance Ministry & Ministry of Corporate Affairs pic.twitter.com/rM62puuWyq — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal, adding "This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens do not have to ask the same questions every time to avail themselves of a government programme".

(Inputs from Agencies)