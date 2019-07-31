close

Abdullah Azam Khan

Azam Khan's son Abdullah released from police custody, claims innocence

"Our only crime is that we have built a temple of learning. We will not get scared."

Azam Khan&#039;s son Abdullah released from police custody, claims innocence
ANI Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan, was released from police custody on a personal bond on Wednesday evening after he was detained for allegedly obstructing raids being conducted at the Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The Uttar Pradesh police had conducted raids in the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is headed by Azam Khan. Abdullah is the Chief Executive Officer of the University.

While sources say that as many as 2,000 stolen, rare and valuable, books were recovered from the library during the raids, Abdullah claimed innocence. "Our only crime is that we have built a temple of learning. We will not get scared," he said after his release. "The government does not want to see pens in the hands of children."

The raid on Tuesday and Wednesday was conducted on the basis of an FIR filed at the Ganj police station on June 16 about missing books from the world-famous Raza library and Madarsa Alia.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son and Uttar Pradesh MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was on Wednesday detained by the police for allegedly obstructing raids being conducted at the Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The Uttar Pradesh police had conducted raids in the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is headed by Abdullah's father Azam Khan, on Tuesday as well. Abdullah is the Chief Executive Officer of the University.

Sources had said that as many as 2,000 stolen, rare and valuable, books were recovered from the library during the raids. The raid was conducted on the basis of FIR, filed at the Ganj police station on June 16 about missing books from the world-famous Raza library and Madarsa Alia.

In another unrelated development, a case was registered against the Samajwadi Party MLA on Tuesday for allegedly forging documents to obtain a passport. The FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station, citing discrepancies in the age proof submitted by him.

The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena.

Abdullah Azam KhanAzam KhanSPSamajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh
