Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri Suggests How Hindus Should Celebrate 'Christmas'

NEW DELHI: On December 25, when the entire world is immersed in Christmas celebrations, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the revered head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, has expressed his strong views on the majority of Hindus celebrating the day. Offering a unique perspective on Christmas festivities, Baba Bageshwar has suggested that Hindus should instead celebrate the day according to ancient traditions of the Sanatan Dharma.

Tulsi Pujan On December 25

Baba Bageshwar, who is also known as the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has advocated for a shift in Christmas celebrations among the Hindus. Instead of partaking in the widespread Christmas festivities, he proposed observing 'Tulsi Pujan' on December 25, urging Hindus to revere the sacred plant.

Hanuman Temple Visits Over Santa Claus

Expressing concerns over the growing Western influence of celebrating Christmas, Baba Bageshwar suggested redirecting the focus on the Indian culture. Rather than sending children to meet Santa Claus, he recommended sending them to the temple of Lord Hanuman, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to Indian traditions.

Matrupoojan Divas: Embracing Mother Worship

In a bold move, Baba Bageshwar emphasized the significance of celebrating 'Matrupoojan Divas' (Mother Worship Day) as opposed to Christmas. He underscored the need to uphold Indian cultural traditions and challenged the compatibility of Christmas with Indian values.

Challenging The Notion Of Christmas Day

Baba Bageshwar challenged the notion of Christmas Day, asserting that it doesn't align with the rich tapestry of Indian culture. He called for a reevaluation of cultural practices and encouraged the populace to embrace 'Matrupoojan Divas' and engage in Tulsi Puja.

Protecting Indian Culture From Western Influences

Highlighting the growing fascination among Indian children for Santa Claus, Baba Bageshwar said that he stands against such practices. He raised awareness about the disparity between Indian and Western cultures, urging individuals to reflect on their roots and resist cultural dilution.

Who Is Baba Bageshwar?

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the 26-year-old head priest of Bageshwar Dham Temple, is the successor to his grandfather, Dada Guruji Maharaj. Renowned for his 'miracles,' Baba Bageshwar attributes his abilities to the divine power of Lord Hanuman and advocates for staying true to Sanatan Dharma.